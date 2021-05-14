A Hispanic used Snapchat to sell opioids: his client is dead

At least twelve people were accused of selling opioids and narcotics that caused overdoses and the death of buyers in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, reported Thursday the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The twelve accusations against the suspects are the result of an operation directed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in different cases and each of the defendants faces narcotics distribution charges with a fatal result.

On the list of detainees is Edwin lopez, 21, a Riverside resident who was arrested this morning.

The young man was charged for an incident that occurred on May 17, 2020, when he allegedly sold counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a 20-year-old buyer, who died two days after an overdose.

The evidence in the case indicates that López used the social network of Snapchat to negotiate the drug deal and possibly other transactions with the victim, DOJ detailed in a statement.

In a different case, but the same operation, the federal authorities accused Marcos Isaac Rodríguez, alias “Kumar”, age 27, on two counts of fentanyl distribution that resulted in death.

In December 2019, Rodríguez sold a man of 33 years old counterfeit oxycodone and pills containing fentanyl, which ended up causing his death.

If convicted, each defendant faces at least a minimum of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison without parole, DOJ clarified.

The federal prosecutor Tracy L. Wilkison It said in a statement that “the danger posed by opioids is real, both for unwitting users who risk dying and for traffickers who face decades in prison for spreading deadly poison in our communities.”