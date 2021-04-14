A Hispanic policeman was attacked in the Arizona desert with two bayonets



They attacked a Hispanic policeman.

Photo: Tucson Police Department / Courtesy

The official Daniel garcia received a call from a possible suspect, not expecting that the situation would quickly turn violent.

The Arizona police officer shot a rape and kidnapping suspect who was launched at him with two bayonets in hand, reported authorities.

On Monday, Garcia opened fire on James Nicholas Pacheco after he attacked him with two sharp weapons, the Tucson police department explained.

James Nicholas Pacheco. (Photo: Tucson Police Department)

Garcia, a six-year veteran of the Tucson police force, went to the neighborhood where the 37-year-old fugitive and a woman were reported on the run.

“The officer chased the suspect through the desert, where he was confronted”, the authorities explained in a press release.

“During the altercation, the 37-year-old man brandished two bayonets and threw himself at the uniformed man.”

Garcia did not hesitate and fired his weapon at the attacker.

Pacheco was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Tucson police said. By Tuesday, Pacheco’s condition was reported stable, Richard Gradillas told the New York Post.

The woman who was accompanying Pacheco at the time of the incident was not arrested. It will be considered as a witness.

“The investigation is still open, so the role of women in the case may change”added a police source to the New York newspaper.

Pacheco, a native of Tucson, was wanted for an alleged kidnapping and rape that occurred last Friday.

Once released from the hospital, the subject will be charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault, and fatal assault on a police officer.

Tucson police have licensed Garcia while the investigation continues. It is not yet clear how Pacheco obtained the bayonets, nor their size.

It has not been an easy 2021 for the police. Just this Sunday, New Mexico authorities released a terrifying video in which a Hispanic drug dealer killed a uniformed man after a traffic stop.

It all happened around noon on February 4 at milepost 101 of I-10, near Akela, New Mexico, when Jarrot stopped the suspect’s white Chevrolet. The reason given by the uniformed man was that the vehicle had tinted windows.

As seen in part of the video that circulates on the networks and that ABC obtained through an official request for information, Jarrott speaks calmly with Félix Cueva. According to the records, Hispanic He agreed to have a firearm in his possession.

“Do you mind getting out of the car, for my safety “Jarrot is heard saying.

The officer asked the driver to get out of the car, without expecting that he would open fire with the high-powered weapon. According to ABC, in other images not released to the public, it is observed that Félix Cueva gives him “The coup de grace”.