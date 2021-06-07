A Hispanic mother was arrested for posing as her 13-year-old daughter at school



Casey Garcia.

Photo: Texas Police / Courtesy

Casey garcia dressed up as his daughter to demonstrate lack of safety in schools, she documented everything on social media and now she has been arrested.

Garcia a mom from Texas was arrested for posing as her 13-year-old daughter a full day at his school, was unveiled last Sunday.

The 30-year-old woman allegedly infiltrated a school in San Elizario. She dressed like a teenager, with a hood, backpack and mask. What she said she was trying to prove is the lack of security measures on school grounds.

In a YouTube video, Garcia posted her affair that now has her in legal trouble.

During the strange impersonation episode, no one noticed that it was an adult woman instead of Julie, their daughter. Only until the end of the day was the reality known.

“I was there, face to face with the teachers”Garcia said in one of the videos. “Do I look like a seventh grader? No.”

The video shows that Garcia interacts with various people at the school, even greeting the principal without a problem.

The woman went to classes, ate in the cafeteria. His only problem was when a teacher called him out for having his phone at the time.

All her montage ended when she was confronted by the police when she was surprised.

She was arrested for trespassing and will be prosecuted, according to CBS 12.

According to Garcia, he did everything to show security breaches.

“I think I should have even gone further … I’m telling you, right now you need more security, that’s what I tried to prove”, He said.

Garcia was set a bond of $ 7,908 while his process unfolds.