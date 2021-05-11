A Hispanic man killed his ex-girlfriend’s entire family at a party



Colorado Springs.

Saturday night, news of a massacre in Colorado springs shocked the entire nation. Six Hispanics were killed at a birthday party by an attacker who shot himself after the crime.

The chilling account of a survivor has revealed that the attacker was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

Nubia Márquez said that her family celebrated her mother’s birthday Joana cruz And his brother Melvin Pérez. The party was about to end when a subject uniquely identified as “Junior” entered the home and killed them.

“Junior” He was the ex-boyfriend of one of the assistants, Sandra Ibarra.

Two brothers from Sandra, Mayra Pérez and José Ibarra, as well as José Gutiérrez.

So far it is not known what the motive for the murder was, but there is great regret among the community for the death of an entire family.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the attacker entered the house of Joana Cruz shortly after midnight on May 9, when the birthday party was already ending and he immediately opened fire.

After several calls to the emergency number 911, the uniformed men arrived at the scene a few minutes after midnight from Saturday to Sunday, but by then the six victims had already died. The attacker apparently tried to commit suicide and died shortly thereafter at a local hospital.

At the birthday party there were a good number of children, although there were no victims or injured minors, who are with their families, according to the Police in a statement.

So far, it is unknown what triggered the tragedy and what happened inside the home, located in Canterbury, a mobile home neighborhood south of Colorado Springs, where the vast majority of residents are Latino.

Between Sunday and this morning, Colorado public officials expressed their sadness over the events in Colorado Springs.

“Many lives were lost by that terrible act of violence at a birthday party of all possible places. My deepest condolences and prayers for the victims, their families and all those impacted by this tragedy “said the governor, Jared Polis.

