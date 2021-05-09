A Hispanic girl was waiting to enter a toy store in Times Square when an African American shot her

Skye martinez will pass a Mother’s day unusual. The four-year-old is admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after she was shot on Saturday while waiting to enter a toy store.

On Saturday afternoon a man opened fire in Times Square, injuring two women and four-year-old Skye.

The little girl’s aunt explained that she is very strong and resisted with unusual courage the moments of tension that put her life in danger.

“She is quite strong … she kept calm”, told the New York Post Danae Romero 16 years old and who was present at the time of the shooting.

Romero recalled that his niece never complained despite having been wounded with a bullet. “Even when she noticed that she had been hurt, when we were in the corner, she did not cry”Danae said.

And is that the little Skye martinez She was in line to enter a toy store on Saturday afternoon when a subject opened fire, wounding her and two other women.

The little girl was injured in the left leg and fortunately her life is not in danger.

“She didn’t feel anything”, Danae remembered. A video circulating virally on social media shows the moment when a heroine police officer ran with Skye in her arms and led her to an ambulance.

Whether they’re rushing toward the danger to help save a little girl or rushing home to family after their tour this #MothersDay – the dedication of NY’s Finest knows no bounds.

pic.twitter.com/fMM384Mb7O – Deputy Commissioner John Miller (@NYPDDCPI) May 9, 2021

Danae told the New York newspaper that they heard a man scream seconds before the shooting began.

An image released by the NYPD shows the moment when the suspect shoots and leaves the girl injured.

“When the shooting started we ran and got into a corner, without realizing that my niece was injured. At the corner we realized that it was bleeding ”, explained.

Danae noted that her niece was calm despite the injury. “She is always happy. There aren’t many moments when she cries, ”he said.

The girl is in stable condition at the hospital and there she celebrated with her mother this Sunday. “Okay, it was a very stressful situation.”

About Skye’s mom, Sonia Romero, Danae said that she is very sad and upset, because she cannot conceive that her little girl, only four years old, has been injured in a place like Times Square.

“Please catch him. He’s outside and you don’t know why he did it, ”Danae asked the police about the main suspect, identified as Farrakhan Muhammad, a 31-year-old street vendor of illegal CDs on the run.

WANTED for an Assault: On Saturday May 8 2021, @ 4:55 PM, in vicinity of West 44th St. and 7th Ave. @nypdMTSpct a unknown individual fired multiple shots striking a 46 year old female a 23 Year old female and a 4 year old female causing serious physical injury. pic.twitter.com/NsKRSuWb9Y – NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 9, 2021

“What will happen if he continues to injure more people, if he dared to do something like that in a place with so many people, what will prevent him from doing it again?”Danae said.

“My priority is to take care of my daughter,” Sonia said, after being contacted to comment on the shooting.