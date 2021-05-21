a hilarious Marvel parody on Disney +

It is impossible not to think, in the first bars of this fantastic parody of the Marvel universe produced by Disney itself, in a couple of fantastic references from recent television animation. On the one hand, in ‘Robot Chicken’ (which you can see on HBO), which is nothing strange, because the aesthetics of stop-motion animated action figures is identical and is due to the same studio, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

On the other hand, focusing part of the attention on the great find of the series, the MODOK minions, is reminiscent of one of the great cult series of Adult Swim, which has recently been talked about again because, although it was already canceled later After a long journey of 17 years, a new special has been given the green light. Is about ‘The Venture Bros.’, a multi-genre parody (from Johnny Quest to the Avengers) focused largely on the henchmen of the villain.

These are just two examples that certify the pedigree of a series that connects, based on excessive humor, explosions of ultraviolence and multiple references to pop culture icons (in this case Marvel takes most of the jokes), with the wave of independent television animation that invaded the screens a few decades ago on American cable. From MTV’s Liquid TV to the darkest and most excessive area of ​​Cartoon Network (later Adult Swim), those vibrations of animation produced by majors but outside their rules, where literally anything can happen, is in ‘MODOK’.

The series, which arrives today with weekly chapters on Disney + (although it originally premiered on Hulu in the United States), tells the domestic adventures of the mythical and ridiculous villain Marvel, created in 1967 by Jack Kirby as nemesis of Captain America, whom he has faced numerous times. In this first episode, he tries not to lose control of his applied megalomania company, AIM, while managing various domestic problems.

Marvel’s most notorious head

‘MODOK’ is not for all audiences. Those who think that the bursts of humor of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ or ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ are loading and find the decaffeinated epic of most Marvel products comfortable, you will not see the grace of the idea of ​​a Google-style corporation buying a domestic company to do evil, or MODOK’s discussions with his daughter for not doing bullying well.

For the rest, that is, for those who consider that Marvel is a factory of pop products, susceptible to be commented, analyzed and, of course, parodied more as registered trademarks than as genuine fiction products, they will find in ‘MODOK’ a good dose of hilarious poison. The feverish rhythm of the gags, the right nods to the Marvel Universe (from Pym jelly beans to Iron Man boot fetish), it all fits into a context closer to a ‘Land As You Can – Avengers Edition’ and the LEGO movies than to a typical Marvel product.

In fact, the high doses of murky themes and glorious and colorful violence is something that would never have been allowed in the original Disney + (It is a Hulu product, let’s not forget), and regrets the cancellation of the rest of the series that were to accompany ‘MODOK’: ‘Hit-Monkey’, ‘Tigra and Dazzler’ and ‘Howard the Duck’, of which for Unfortunately, only the first survived, still without being released. Much of that bad drool comes from the tremendous scripts (and work on the villain’s voice) by comedian and Marvel-zombie Patton Oswalt.

‘MODOK’ is a long way from the intentions and results of ‘Wandavision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, which in comparison are slow, repetitive and very little sparkling. Unfortunately, his refusal to bow to the heavy Marvel continuity will make this marvel go unnoticed amongst MCU devotees, but no problem: Oswalt and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios are well aware that they have made a product just for gourmets of animated hooliganism.