It has been shown thatobesity puts physical pressure on the body, but new research suggests thatbeing overweight can also cause mental fatigue, according to a study by researchers from Edwardsville University of Southern Illinois (United States) published in the journal ‘The FASEB Journal’.

Theobesity can increase the risk of high blood sugar(glucose), which can develop into type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders if left untreated. Impaired exercise capacity or physical endurance can also be a problem for overweight people. However, compromised cognitive function has not been associated as strongly with obesity as physical limitations.

The researchers set out to learn more about the onset of obesity and its impact on physical and mental abilities by studying two groups of rats.One group was fed a high fat diet, and the other was fed a standard diet for six weeks.. The research team measured the rats’ weight, blood glucose, and ketone levels twice weekly.

Theketones are chemicals made by the liverwhen there is not enough insulin in the body to convert glucose into energy. In the fifth week, the researchers administered an open-field test, which measures speed and distance as animals move through a maze in a given time frame and determines physical exhaustion. In the last week of the test, a novel object recognition test was administered, which measures mental exhaustion by analyzing the time rats spend examining new and familiar objects.

Both groups of rats gained weight during the test, but the high-fat diet group, not surprisingly, gained more than the control group.Blood glucose levels fluctuated more in the high fat diet group as well. There were no significant differences in the mean glucose or ketone levels between the two groups.

Thehigh-fat diet group performed poorly on the novelty recognition testcompared to the control group. “Although we were not totally surprised by this finding, this is the first study that we know of that reports on mental exhaustion in obese rats induced by a high-fat diet,” explains lead researcher Chaya Gopalan.

