A high-end robot vacuum cleaner at a demolition price: Cecotec lowers the Conga 4090 to € 289 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now you have the opportunity to buy a much cheaper high-end robot vacuum cleaner. Cecotec has lowered the price of the Conga 4090 to 289 euros, so take the opportunity to take home an advanced model at a demolition price.

The robot vacuum cleaner has become one of the most demanded cleaning appliances, and more and more people want to have one at home. However, not all models are the same, and if you want to benefit from advanced features you have to pay a little more.

Now you have the opportunity to buy a much cheaper high-end robot vacuum cleaner. Cecotec has lowered the Conga 4090 at 289 euros, a very low price for everything this model offers.

The usual price of the Conga 4090 is around 350 – 400 euros, and on very rare occasions we have seen it for less than 300 euros. Therefore, it is an excellent opportunity to get it for much less money.

This robot vacuum cleaner also scrubs and sweeps thanks to its brush and mop. In addition, it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and can store up to five different maps.

Cecotec Conga 4090 is a very advanced robot vacuum cleaner capable of vacuum, sweep, mop and mop. It offers you a suction power of 2700 Pa and is indicated for households with pets, as it has a special brush to clean the hairs.

Since it is a robot vacuum cleaner that vacuums and scrubs, it has two tanks, one for solid waste with a capacity of 570 ml, and the other for water, which can hold up to 270 ml.

It is controlled with total comfort through the mobile app, where you have the possibility to program the cleaning or configure the suction level and the scrubbing water flow, among other options. From the application you can see the map of your house and, if you wish, you can make them more complete or delimit the areas through which you do not want the robot to pass.

We have prepared the definitive guide if you want to buy a robot vacuum cleaner that keeps the house clean, here you will find everything you should take into account.

What’s more, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so that you can operate it by voice commands without touching the smartphone.

And for the autonomy you do not have to worry. Its battery provides up to 240 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning, more than enough to make the floors throughout the house gleaming. When the power runs out, it will return to its base automatically.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.