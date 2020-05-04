We are getting closer to the equator of 2020 every day and with it the presentation dates of many interesting devices that will arrive this year. One of them is Galaxy Note 20 which is scheduled to launch between the third and fourth quarter of the year. It is true that there is still a lot to know all the details of the terminal, or so it seemed after it appeared a leak from the Galaxy Note 20 design In the net.

This could be the new Samsung mobile

A few years ago, the name ‘phablet’ referred to all those devices that were larger than six inches. They were the ones with the largest screens back then, but today all the high-end ones have screens with these characteristics. They are now treated almost as mobile as-is and Among this is the Galaxy Note 20, whose family stands out for being one of the few, if not the only one that includes a stylus inside.

There is still a lot to know all the data on the device, but it seems that what appears to be the design of the galaxy note 20. What are we going to find in the new terminal? Well, according to what we have been able to see in the images published by PhoneArena, the great presence of the screen on the front stands out.

No, it’s not that it’s no longer located here, but it highlights the fact that there is no trace of the front camera in a notch or hole. All this points to the fact that this device will be placed behind the display, which will allow it to have a better use without giving up gaps.

The other part that stands out from the terminal is its back, which is very reminiscent of the Galaxy S 20 Ultra. The reason is that it has a module similar to the 108 MPX sensor on the back that uses the ultra-vitamin phone of the current Galaxy S family. The module it presents is very similar and could carry the new device, although it is all a matter of time to learn all these details and more.

In addition, we still have to know the internal details of the device, important to know if the terminal is worth it or not and also to estimate the price that it will cost in the not too distant future.