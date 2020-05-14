Now that the MCU has lost several of its original heroes, a new generation of superheroes is about to emerge to protect the earth from countless and dangerous threats and it seems that they have already found the predecessor of Iron Man and Captain America, since Captain Marvel will be the new leader of Avengers.

The MCU is preparing to open its phase 4 and with it will come several changes in this universe, which will respond to the consequences of the events seen in ‘Endgame’, so for the first time in its history, this phase will not feature an Avengers movie.

This does not mean that we will no longer see this great team of superheroes, but the studio is already working on the next generation of Avengers, who are said to have the presence of She-Hulk and who will have Carol Danvers as their leader, something that sounds quite logical, considering the great power that this heroine possesses.

While, Captaina Marvel’s popularity has dropped considerably, He is still the most powerful superhero that Marvel currently has, so it is said that the sequel to this heroine will lay the foundation for the next Avengers movie and in turn will serve to get the public back to sympathizing with Danvers, since which will become a key part of the MCU.

This has already been reflected on the Reddit site, where many users are commenting on this possibility, and although many do not agree with this decision, the majority agrees that Captain Marvel has the majority of characteristics that are needed to be the leader of the team, so he would only have to work on his attitude that is somewhat selfish to be able to lead the rest of the Avengers.

So Captain Marvel will be the next Avengers leader, so its presence will become relevant to the MCU, for now we will have to wait for phase 4 to begin and with it all these changes that Marvel will make in its universe.