Below you will find the official trailer for ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’, the second season of the anthology series created by Andrew Sodroski that began in 2017 with ‘Manhunt: Unabomber’.

This new season is the chronicle of one of the most complex searches that has happened in the United States: that of the terrorist from the Olympic Park in Atlanta in 1996, Eric Rudolph, and the mediastical storm that consumed the life of Richard Jewell along the way.

If the same ‘Richard Jewell” who starred in the latest film by Clint Eastwood and who in the series is played by Cameron Britton accompanied by Judith Light, Gethin Anthony, Carla Gugino, Arliss Howard, Kelly Jenrette and Jack Huston as the aforementioned Eric Rudolph.

This time it is Spectrum and not the Discovery Channel that is responsible for this new season that has been entirely directed by Michael Dinner (‘Justified: Raylan’s Law’, ‘Sneaky Pete’) and that will be released in Spain this Thursday, April 23 , by the hand of Starzplay.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.