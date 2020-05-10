coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 16 “> A herd of goats took over a Welsh town in which the majority of its residents are serving a social distance against the coronavirus outbreak.

In the spectacular image, a herd of Kashmir goats can be seen wandering the streets of Llandudno in North Wales, with nothing stopping them.

Police came with a patrol car and gathered the 12 Kashmir goats to return them to the mountain grasslands of nearby Great Orme.

However, despite having been evicted, the following day the herd returned to the sleepy town.

Dozens of animals took to the streets (Wales News).

They were eventually returned to the mountain grasslands where they live, but later returned (Wales News).

Andrew Stuart spotted the runaway goats in front of the pub he lives in and called 101 to alert the North Wales police.

He said he thought he “was seeing weird things” as the goats ate a hedge outside his pub.

Andrew added: “They sent a patrol car that turned on its huge red lights.”

“I’m sorry that the goats were stopped, but they were misbehaving.”

Goats are well known in the area for creating problems.

Previously, the principal of the local school had called them “vandals” while they ate the newly planted trees.

The town of Llandudno is currently deserted due to the coronavirus (Wales News).

BBC News: “The goats are curious and I think, like everyone else, they wonder what’s going on.” “Data-reactid =” 109 “> Councilor Carol Marubbi said the following to BBC News:” The goats are curious and I think who, like everyone else, wonder what’s going on. “

“There are very few visitors at the top [del Orme], so they have dropped en masse, ”he said.

“There is no one else out there, so they probably decided they could take power.”

One of the goats resting in a hedge (Wales News).

A goat perched on a roof in the sleepy town of Wales (Wales News).

