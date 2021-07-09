A herd of buffalo gets drunk and uncovers an illegal alcohol factory

Three Indian farmers have been arrested for selling illegal alcohol in the Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Times of India newspaper.

The way to discover this illegal alcohol factory has been quite unusual, as the illegal business was uncovered after his buffalo got drunk and a vet informed the police of the situation. The police went to the scene and found the factory and more than 100 bottles of alcohol.

Buffaloes are common animals in India. They are used in the fields and for milk, food and transportation.

The buffalo were acting strange. They stopped eating and foamed at the mouth. Worried, the farmer called a vet to make sure his animals were okay. The vet took a look and said nothing was wrong with them. But the next day the buffaloes continued with the same behavior, at the same time that they began to jump.

Worried the farmers called another vet for a second opinion. Upon arrival, the second vet noticed a strange smell coming from the buffalo trough and noticed a yellow tinge in the water inside. After leaving the barn, the second vet realized what was happening and reported the farmers to local authorities.

When the police raided the barn the next day, They found 101 bottles of illegal vodka, whiskey and liquor worth around $ 430. The bottles were hidden in the trough and some had been broken, pouring alcohol into the water of the buffalo, hence the strange behavior of the buffalo was due to the fact that they had gotten drunk.

The three farmers were detained and will face heavy fines and a possible prison sentence.