Despite having obtained the end of his month-long pre-trial detention, Ronaldinho has not finished with the Paraguayan justice system. Accused of entering Paraguay in early March with a false passport, along with his brother, the 2005 Ballon d’Or has now been assigned to a residence in a hotel in the capital Asuncion since April 7. For the first time since the start of the affair, the Brazilian emerged from silence to grant an interview to the newspaper ABC Color.

The opportunity for him to talk a little about football, but especially to tell his version of the story. “We came to Paraguay with my brother, who is my agent, to participate in the launch of an online casino, as stipulated in a contract, and for the launch of a book, organized by the Brazilian company that owns the rights in Paraguay, “said Ronaldinho. Except that everything did not go as planned …

“The first thing I will do when I go out is a big kiss to my mother”

“We were surprised to learn that our documents were not legal, says the former player. But from the start, our intention has always been to collaborate with the justice system, in order to clarify this story. From day one, we have explained everything, and responded to everything that justice asked us to facilitate its work. ” This did not prevent the former Parisian from going through the prison hut – an improvised cell in a police station, with certain freedoms. “It was a big blow, I never imagined finding myself in such a situation, he confides. All my life, trying to reach the highest level, I wanted to bring joy to people with my football. “

Ronaldinho, who visibly keeps smiling despite his setbacks, now says “to pray” to be released as soon as possible. “We hope that justice will confirm all that we have said, and that we will be able to put an end to all this soon,” he breathes. The first thing I will do will be a big kiss to my mother, who had to live through this difficult situation from home, with the Covid-19 epidemic at the same time. I will then have to digest a little, and then I will move forward again, with faith and strength. “