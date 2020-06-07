Decreasing psychological stress reduces inflammation levels in the blood, according to a US study.

The survivors of breast cancer they have romantic relationships where they feel happy and satisfied with their partners they can have a lower risk of a number of problems health, suggests new research from Ohio State University (United States). However, the findings, published in the journal ‘Psychoneuroendocrinology’, suggest that the relationship itself was not a panacea. Women who were satisfied in their relationships also reported a less psychological stress, and these two factors were associated with lower markers of inflammation in the blood.

Keeping inflammation at bay is the key to promoting health in general, and especially in breast cancer survivors, according to these researchers. When we are sick or injured, inflammation promotes healing. But high inflammation over time increases survivors’ risk of cancer coming back and that other diseases occur.

“It is important for survivors, when they go through this moment of uncertainty, to feel comfortable with their partners and feel cared for and understoodAnd also that your partners feel comfortable and share their own concerns. Our findings suggest that this close association can boost their bond as a couple and also promote the health of survivors, even during a very stressful time when they are dealing with cancer, “explains lead research author Rosie Shrout.

In their work, 139 women with an average age of 55 years completed self-report questionnaires and provided blood samples at three visits: at the time of recruitment within one to three months of their cancer diagnosis and during two follow-up visits six and 18 months after your cancer treatment ended.

Relationship satisfaction was assessed in one of the surveys, asking women to report their degree of happiness, the level of warmth and comfort they felt with their partner, how gratifying the relationship was and their overall satisfaction. The other questionnaire was used to assess their level of psychological stress received during the previous week.

The researchers analyzed the blood samples for levels of four proteins that promote inflammation throughout the body, even when there is no need for an immune response. This type of chronic inflammation is related to numerous health problems, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as frailty and functional decline that can accompany aging.

The findings showed a clear trend in women as a group: the more satisfied they were with their romantic relationships, the less perceived stress and the less inflammation. The study design allowed the researchers to compare the group of women to each other and also to measure the changes in each woman individually.

“This gave us a unique perspective: We found that when a woman was particularly satisfied with her relationship, she had less stress and less swelling than usual, lower than her own average. On a specific visit, if she was satisfied with her partner, her own swelling was lower on that visit than on a different visit when she was less satisfied, “Shrout argues.