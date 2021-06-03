A healthy diet throughout pregnancy is 50% less likely to have preterm birth, new study finds

It is no secret to talk about how fundamental it is eat a healthy diet during pregnancy, every woman needs to obtain the essential nutrients necessary to guarantee the optimal development of the baby and above all take care of the health of both. According to a recent study, pregnant women who follow a healthy diet from conception are 50% less likely to have a premature delivery. The researchers also found that eating right reduces the risk of several other common pregnancy complications, such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and preeclampsia. In addition, the experts who led the study emphasized that a balanced diet during pregnancy should be based on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts, while limiting the intake of red and processed meats.

What did the study consist of?

The study was conducted by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) Eunice Kennedy Shriver in the United States and was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The work involved nearly 1,900 women who responded to questionnaires about their diets between weeks 8 and 13 of pregnancy. They were also asked to estimate what they ate in the previous three months. Thus, their responses were analyzed according to three measures of healthy eating: the alternative healthy eating index (AHEI), the alternative Mediterranean diet (AMED) and the diet of dietary approaches to stop hypertension (DASH). And the findings were surprising, it was discovered that women with a high score of AMED or DASH diets between weeks 24 and 29 of pregnancy they had a 50% lower risk of having a preterm birth. While women with a high AHEI score between weeks 16 and 22 of gestation had a 32% lower risk of gestational diabetes than women with a low score.

Thus, the researchers found that healthier dietary patterns during periconception and pregnancy characterized by higher AHEI, AMED or DASH scores were associated with lower risks of common pregnancy complications, including gestational diabetes and hypertension, pre-eclampsia, and premature babies.

Complementary to this earlier this year, another study warned that mothers who eat an unhealthy diet during pregnancy can put your kids on the path to weight gain and obesity. Without a doubt an interesting finding, considering the growing epidemic of childhood obesity in the world. This is how a group of doctors from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston investigated the links between the diet of an expectant mother and the growth rates of her children between birth and adolescence. As expected, the team of researchers found that women who follow a diet based on the consumption of inflammatory foods during pregnancy are more likely to cause greater weight gain in children between three and ten years of age. This type of diet is characterized by a high consumption of ultra-processed foods and fast foods, which roughly stand out for their caloric intake and high content of sugars, artificial trans fats, sodium, refined flours and all kinds of processed meats.

The truth is that childhood obesity is one of the most serious health problems in the future, finally, overweight and obese children tend to remain obese in adolescence and adulthood. It is also an endless cycle, since from young people the risk of suffering from diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, is considerably increased.

That is why adequate and complete medical monitoring is essential throughout pregnancy and lactation. It is also essential to have the dietary supervision of a nutritionist, especially considering that weight problems usually start during pregnancy, since the pathways that program metabolism, growth and eating behaviors are sensitive to influences in the uterus.

Experts recommend that pregnant women consider following a Mediterranean diet, in which the consumption of foods of vegetable origin is emphasized, such as abundant fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains and healthy fats, such as the wonderful olive oil. In addition, it is advisable to eat fatty fish twice a week (always well cooked, no raw shellfish) and a copious consumption of natural water. Is about foods that are free from any processing, which are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, in addition to providing magnificent anti-inflammatory properties that stimulate the immune system.

