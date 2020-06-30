The nuts are a reference when talking about natural alternatives to snacks, sweets and snacks other than the candies of the food industry, so loaded with chemicals, preservatives, dyes, salt or sugar; contrary to a healthy and healthy diet.

They are foods that constitute powerful energy rich in fats, proteins, trace elements, vitamins and fatty acids Omega 3. Specifically, we talk about hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, chestnuts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, in addition to the popular peanut or peanut.

About a 1% of the population children’s world is allergic to nuts, a figure that is slightly lower in adults. Those affected by this allergy should avoid consuming these foods, as well as its derivatives, since consequences of their intake may be fatal.

1% of the world’s child population is allergic to nuts

Up to 50% of deaths related by anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction throughout the body) are related to the consumption of nuts, especially the peanut, the walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts, which are the most popular.

Anaphylaxis, in certain people and circumstances, can become deadly If it is not treated in time, it causes constriction of the airways, the triggering of blood pressure and inflammation of the tongue. Allergy sufferers should be aware of food labels to avoid risks.