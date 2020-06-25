Today, medical care has become a fundamental need for consumers. It is not for less, considering the health context of the whole world. Endless brands are joining efforts to support professionals in this sector to fight the pandemic. The relationship between individuals and their employers has also changed as a result of this phenomenon. And, of course, technology has become a fundamental ally.

Many of these changes in health care will be preserved in the long term, especially those related to specific technological innovations. Healthcare is getting a boost in its level of sophistication that has been very positive for the entire audience. And every day more and more platforms emerge that promise not only to address the most important challenges of the pandemic. They also aim to create a new reality of health.

A health care app with Artificial Intelligence

These new projects include the K-Health platform. It is an initiative of the United States (USA) that recently arrived in Mexico. The main objective of this app is to give consumers very basic medical care. This, so that they can have more clarity about the possible severity of their symptoms and can make better decisions about their well-being. Perhaps more importantly, it works thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Consumers can place their symptoms in the app, and the AI ​​system will compare these items to a record of millions of patient profiles. Thus, it will display the possible causes of these discomforts, by probability of incidence. Of course, this system is not going to replace the precision of professional healthcare. But it does want to be more reliable than internet searches, and more practical, fast and cheap than a visit with a doctor.

It also has a subscription system that allows people to access far more accurate remote healthcare than their AI offers. For example, digital consultations with medical professionals, certified to issue prescriptions and laboratory orders. It even has specialized tools to deal with mental problems like anxiety and depression. So it is an excellent tool to give the audience peace of mind.

