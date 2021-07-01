a hat is auctioned for $ 300,000

Few things are more iconic than the Indy hat, a brownish Herbert Johnson Hat Company fedora with more filming than years has become the very symbol of adventure and, as such, it has earned its price.

Last Tuesday, the Prop Store auction house in Los Angeles included in its catalog of the day one of the hats worn by Harrison ford on ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom‘(Steven Spielberg, 1984) and, although they estimated that the iconic object could range between $ 150,000 and $ 250,000, the winning bid was almost $ 300,000 for an unidentified bidder.

“Created by Herbert Johnson Hat Company, who also made the ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ hats, the fedora was a slight upgrade from the original film version,” the product description explained. “Costume designer Anthony Powell and assistant costume designer Joanna Johnston worked closely with Herbert Johnson on the update that incorporated a sharper crown than the one in the previous film. The fedora is in excellent condition, showing slight wear with some signs of age, and is stored in a plastic hat box. Dimensions: 13 ″ x 12 ″ x 6 ″ (33 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm) ”.

And be careful because, according to The Hollywood Reporter, this has not been the most expensive Indy hat since, one of the fedora used in ‘Raiders of the lost ark‘(Steven Spielberg, 1981), was sold (also by the Prop Store) for more than $ 500,000 at auction in 2015.

