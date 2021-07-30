A Harvard professor speaks frankly after the latest statements by Pedro Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez, in his appearance this Thursday. (Photo: .)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has recognized this Thursday that group immunity against the coronavirus will not be able to be achieved with 70% of the vaccinated Spanish population, as he maintained until now, due to the circulation of the delta variant.

“At the beginning of the year, when I proposed to vaccinate 70% of the population before the end of the summer, many criticized the Government, but today we can already affirm that we are going to achieve it and reach the goal of group immunity that epidemiologists have set for us. It is true that with the appearance of the delta variant, the percentage for immunity will be higher than 70%, but we are the country with the highest vaccination rate ”, he assured during a press conference to take stock of the political course.

That said, Sánchez recalled that the coronavirus continues to “be here”, it continues to “infect” and, especially, among people who have not been able to access the vaccine. In this sense, it has highlighted the leadership of Spain in the face of vaccination thanks to the work that health professionals are doing and the commitment that Spaniards have shown. “We have an extraordinary vaccination rate,” he assured.

After these statements, Elvis García, professor of Epidemics and Public Health at Harvard University, has recovered a tweet of his from just nine days ago in which he warned of the exact same thing.

“While waiting for people to start talking about the fact that the much vaunted 70% of vaccinated for group immunity is not worth it: vaccines of uneven efficacy, the impact of the variants, relaxation of the use of masks, asymptomatic … although not it is said, that 70 has long been obsolete, “he warned.

Now, García has stressed that he does not have “a magic ball to see the future, but he does have knowledge on the subject (a doctorate).”

“Like me, and much more prepared, there are handfuls in Spain. However, governments have systematically ignored scientists to take measures in accordance with their agendas ”, he has settled.

