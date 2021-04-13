a hardware experiment for “old” cars that allows to control the service with the voice and with a curious dial

In cars of a certain age, having Bluetooth connectivity is less common, and to solve that absence we have solutions such as Amazon Echo Auto. Now Spotify launches Car Thing, a curious alternative that becomes the first experiment of the company in the field of hardware.

This ‘Thing for the Car’ of Spotify allows the driver and passengers to control Spotify (and only Spotify) without using the mobile. We can do it with our voice, but also with some curious buttons. The result, a kind of remote control for Spotify that, yes, continues to work on our smartphone.

Spotify gives away its Car Thing to some Premium users in the US.

The device cannot be purchased at the moment, and Spotify seems to be experimenting with this device. In fact, he is giving it away to certain users (who pay for shipping), and the only requirement is to be a Spotify Premium subscriber.

The product has a informative touch screen in which the Spotify interface is shown, but also has a button and a dial. The button serves as a button to go backwards while the dial allows to interact with the mobile screen more easily (at least, theoretically) and thus have a more accessible way (and that also avoids some distractions) when it comes to controlling playback .

At the moment voice control seems to have some limitations —The ‘Hey Spotify’ function debuted a few days ago— and it is not as advanced as in other solutions according to those who have tried it on The Verge, and it is also not possible to use this solution to play music downloaded on our mobile: only for music on streaming that will use our mobile connection.

The product has an adapter for the car cigarette lighter socket and does not have internal battery: it is necessary to have it constantly connected. This adapter also includes different mounts to place the support in different parts of the dashboard.

The people in charge of Spotify themselves emphasize that this product “is not oriented to compete with integrated entertainment systems in the car”, and therefore seems destined to Spotify users who are older car owners and they didn’t have a particularly convenient way to control playback.

