Aptoid is an alternative market for Android applications, and a famous alternative to Google play which was about to be a an app store pre-installed on Huawei mobiles. With a user base that reaches 150 million, and close to 900,000 Android applications in its catalog, it has also been criticized in the past due to its policy when publishing applications. To these criticisms, it is now added that they have leaked the data of millions of Aptoide users.

The famous alternative to Google Play has already been in the spotlight in the past due to the lack of filters when publishing applications, which would have made it a source of spreading pirated software and could jeopardize privacy. of the users. Even in the past it had to remove Popcorn Time and Showbox, two of his most popular apps in his repertoire and that were accused of piracy. This time a hacker has leaked details and data of 20 million Aptoide users, the well-known third-party application store for Android, as reported by ZDNet.

Specifically, these data have been published in a well-known hacking forum and are part of a larger batch of 39 million records, which the hacker claims to have in his possession and obtained after a piracy that took place in early April. The same source claims to have obtained a copy with the help of the data breach monitoring service Under the Breach, highlighting that the leaked information contains data about the users who registered or used Aptoide between July 21, 2016 and January 28, 2018.

A hacker filters the data of 20 million Aptoide users

Filtered data that is classified as “Personally identifiable information” and including details such as the user’s email address, encrypted password, registration date, user’s real name, registration IP address, date of birth (where provided), and device details. In the same way, other data such as the account status, the registration and developer tokens, and if the account belonged to a super administrator and reference source. A really valuable and important information, since practically everything about these accounts is known.

The same medium claims that the filtered data, which is a PostgreSQL export file, still available for download in a well-known hacking forum. Likewise, ZDNet has contacted Aptoide to obtain information about the hack, but the company has not offered any response so far. It should be remembered that the popular Android application store, based in Portugal, currently has more than 150 million users worldwide, which, as it reflects what has happened, may affect your privacy.

