A gunfighter, a galaxy far away and a baby | TV

What the first two chapters of The Mandalorian promise, the Disney series inspired by the universe of Star Wars that this Tuesday begins to air in Spain, is an infallible formula: a classic adventure anchored in the codes of the western but with characters open to fantasy. Nothing that does not summarize the central image of these first two installments: a border character, a bounty hunter gunman dressed in the helmet and armor of a battered medieval knight, crossing the desert accompanied by a floating baby carriage where a tender-looking green being and helpless shows his face. A beautiful tadpole in the shadow of a mercenary about whom we hardly know anything. Well, almost nothing, a flashback in the first minutes of the series warns us that the iron man suffered some kind of violent trauma as a child.

The Mandalorian is set (and very well set) in the imaginary galaxy of the George Lucas saga after the fall of the Empire and before the appearance of what is known as the First Order, staunch enemies of the Jedi Knights. The protagonist, Mando, is played by Pedro Pascal, of whom at the moment (and unfortunately) we will not see his magnificent face. The little one, you can imagine, is Baby Yoda, one of those findings (as R2-D2 once was) capable of disarming the toughest guy in the galaxy, as well as becoming a potential fetish capable of selling as donuts in keychain or stuffed toy in stores and supermarkets around the world. Baby Yoda isn’t actually even called Baby Yoda, the character has been so popular since his image went public that his real name, The Child, has been buried behind his popular nickname. The Child, by the way, is 50 years old. Time in this galaxy is another time.

Baby Yoda may be a doll intended for marketing or to rival kitten memes but its perfection is such that just by looking at it and seeing how far it goes it deserves to give all eight episodes of this first season a chance. Fortunately, this is not the only incentive of the program. In the first chapter, and to the surprise of many, the German filmmaker (and myth) Werner Herzog appears on screen flaunting his formidable voice and presence. It is Herzog who asks for the head of the little aspiring galactic guru. A very bad bad, we imagine, and also a stimulating cinephile wink that adds to a cast that includes the American actor Nick Nolte, the New Zealand filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi or the Spanish Natalia Tena, among others.

In these first two chapters, where the shots, the canteen and the desert take us to so many Western movies, we learn that Baby Yoda is no stranger to the mental powers that the Force grants him (that telepathic energy whose use determines the balance between the Good and Evil in the galaxy) and that surely will be the backbone of the new series. Like the dragons in Game of Thrones, Baby Yoda and her untamed powers are The Mandalorian’s best promise. As simple as it is effective. A series where a cynical galactic Don Quixote and a green mini Sancho Panza (or perhaps it is the other way around: a green mini Don Quixote guarded by a metallic Sancho Panza) advance resoundingly in the middle of nowhere as the best omen for a present without landscapes or horizon.