A Guide for Students on Writing a Paper

An academic paper that analyzes, interprets, or argues on the basis independent, in-depth research is called a research paper.

Research papers are similar to academic essays, but they have a longer length and are more thorough. They are meant to be both a test of your writing abilities as well as your ability conduct scholarly research. Research papers require that you are knowledgeable about the subject and can engage in multiple sources.

This guide will walk you through each step in the writing process, from understanding your assignment to editing your final draft.

1. Learn the assignment

Completing a research paper successfully means that you have completed all the required tasks. You should read through the entire assignment task sheet before you start.

* Take the time to read it, and clarify any confusions with your professor.

* Identify the assignment goal, deadlines, length specifications, formatting, submission method, and format.

* Create a bulleted listing of key points. You can then go back to the beginning and add your marks as you type.

Don’t be unrealistic about the time frame and words limit. Allow enough time to research, write and edit.

2. Select a topic to research on in your paper

There are many ways to generate ideas for research papers. You can write it down or share it with your professor.

It is possible to write freely. Writing for two- to three minutes about a wide topic is enough to provide any pertinent information.

You can find inspiration in other research. Most research papers include recommendations and discussion sections. This section often contains ideas on specific topics that warrant further study.

You can then narrow down the topic to one that you are most interested in, matches your assignment criteria and is easy to research. It is important to seek out new ideas and specific topics.

* A paper based on the chronology of World War II wouldn’t be original enough or specific enough.

* A paper on the experiences of Danish citizens who lived close to the German border during World War II could be interesting and original.

3. Conduct preliminary research

Note any discussions that are important to the subject and choose an area you feel comfortable writing about. To ensure that you don’t miss any important information, make sure to consult a range of reliable sources such as books and journals.

It is important to not only verify your ideas but also search for contradictions.

* What do people seem to miss in the sources they research?

* Can you address any heated issues?

* Can you offer a unique perspective on your topic?

* Are there any recent developments that expand on existing research?

Here you can create research questions to guide you. Write the following sentence to create research questions: “I want/what/why “

4. Make a thesis statement

The thesis statement represents your central argument. This statement defines the purpose and position of your paper. If you have a research question, your thesis statement must answer it. Your thesis statement must include evidence and reasoning to support your answer.

It should be simple, coherent, and clear. The thesis statement should be clear, concise, cohesive, and include a brief summary of the argument in just one to two sentences.

Although you may revise the thesis statement as your research progresses, it will still be a useful guide in the writing process. This central claim should be supported and advanced by each paragraph.

5. A research outline is necessary for you to write your paper.

A research paper outline is basically a list that includes key points, evidence, and arguments. It’s divided into sections with headings so you can see how the paper will look before you begin writing.

A structure outline makes writing easier.

6. Read the draft you have just completed for your research paper

It is possible to improve your draft at a later date. This is your priority at this stage.

* Maintaining forward momentum — write now, perfect later.

* Make sure you pay attention to the organization and logical order of sentences and paragraphs. It will be easier to finish the second draft.

* Clearly expressing your thoughts so that you can understand what you meant when you return to the text.

You don’t have to start with the introduction. Start where you feel most comfortable. Some people prefer to complete the most difficult sections first, while others like to begin with the easiest. While you are working, an outline is a good guide.

Don’t delete large portions of text. You should not remove large parts of text that you do not like.

Paragraph structure

Paragraphs form the core of research papers. Paragraphs should focus on one claim, idea, or theme that establishes the purpose or argument for the paper.

Citing sources

To avoid accidental plagiarism, it’s important to keep track at all times of citations. You should keep track of every citation you make.

7. An introduction for a research article should address three key questions. It should describe the purpose of the paper and explain why you need to read it. The introduction should also explain how you will present your argument.

How should I structure my writing? What should you write

Why? This is the hardest and most difficult part. The following questions can be answered briefly: What information, insight or new insights are you providing? Your essay can help you to answer or define important issues.

How do you do it? How?

8. Writing can be a challenging task. It can be difficult to organise all information. An outline can help. An outline is only a guideline. The order and argument sequence can be changed at your discretion.

The topic sentences and the thesis statements will help you to stay on the right path. Check:

* Topic sentences in place of the thesis statement

* Topic sentences against one another, for similarity and logical order;

* Each sentence must be compared to the topic sentence in that paragraph.

Be aware of paragraphs which appear to be covering the same topic. It is important to approach two paragraphs on the same subject in different ways. Smooth transitions between sections and paragraphs are important.

9. The conclusion of a research paper is meant to guide the reader through the argument and give them a sense that it’s done.

Follow the paper’s course and emphasize how it all fits together to support your thesis statement. Making the paper final is important by explaining the solutions you found.

The paper can also be used to discuss the general implications of the argument, to outline the benefits it offers future students, and to raise any questions that the paper cannot or won’t answer.

Not recommended

* Provide new arguments or important information

* Do not take up more space than is necessary

* Start with stock phrases to signal that you are closing the paper (e.g. “In conclusion”)

10. Second draft

There are four important considerations when it comes down to the second draft.

1. Compare your first draft and your final vision. You should also ensure that the paper addresses the assignment.

2. Keep your reader’s perspective in mind as you identify assumptions that may need (more substantial) justification. You can remove points if they are not supported.

3. Be open to changing your thoughts. It is important to examine whether some sections are out of place and if your ideas might look better.

4. You can either cut out or condense old ideas if they don’t fit your expectations. You may have some new ideas that are more suitable for your project than you thought. These ideas can now be incorporated into the paper.

11. You must ensure you are completing all assignments and your paper is concise and clear during the revising and proofreading stages.

Global issues

* Verify that your paper has completed all tasks specified in your assignment.

* Check the flow and logical organization of paragraphs.

* Compare the paragraphs to the introduction and thesis statements.

Fine details

Be sure to read through every paragraph.

* Each sentence supports the topic sentence.

* No unnecessary or irrelevant information is included.

* All technical terms that your audience may not be familiar with are identified.

* Next, consider sentence structure, grammar errors, and formatting. Use transition words and phrases properly to show connections between ideas. Make sure to check for errors and remove unnecessary words. Make sure you use consistent heading format and spellings.

It is important that you adhere to all formatting guidelines for each citation style. An MLA header or APA title page might be required.