The Ministry of Employment, Research and Universities at a national level, it has collected all the information about the capabilities of the Science and Technology System, with respect to covid-19, from all the research centers of the Region, public Research organizations and universities: UMU, UPCT, UCAM, CTC, IMIDA, IMIB, and CEBAS.

Through the Seneca Foundation, the ‘Guide to the capacities and resources of the R + D + i system of the Region of Murcia in the fight against covid-19’ It collects all the information in six sections: diagnostic capabilities, available scientific and technical infrastructures, research groups and associated lines in correlation with the thematic priorities of the ISCIII urgent call, research projects in progress or requested in relation to covid-19 , knowledge transfer and solidarity projects, cooperation and initiatives.

The counselor Miguel Motas stressed that “this guide highlights the great potential of the Region of Murcia in R & D & i in the fight against the virus, since all the Institutions of the Regional R + D + i System are working on covid-19 ”.

Specifically they have been identified 40 research groups in all, they have submitted requests for funds for 51 research projects, of which 38 projects have requested funding from the Carlos III Health Institute (one of them, belonging to IMIB, already has approved financing), three projects have requested funds to a European call, five projects to La Caixa-Impulse COVID-19, and there are already five projects that are currently being developed with financing.

Is

The Guide is intended to help the scientific community and the organs and

public entities of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia for the taking

of decisions about:

– The

diagnostic potential of covid-19 from universities and centers

Research of the Region, public and private, that are available to

obtain accreditation from the Carlos III Health Institute in order to validate

its methods in clinical samples and thus expand the diagnostic coverage of

Hospital Centers of the Region.

– The

need for a firm commitment to provide regional financing

additional to the Directorate General for Scientific Research and Innovation for

Aid in R + D + i, through the Seneca Foundation, which allows locating

Research groups from the Region are at the forefront of this type of

pandemic research, enabling them to compete for the multitude of

national and international aid that will exist for the next few years

in this area of ​​knowledge, to achieve the transfer of resources

of existing knowledge in the Region to the productive fabric and thus increase

the social and economic returns derived from this investment in R + D + i.

More information and access to the guide at http://fseneca.es/web/guia-covid-19.

