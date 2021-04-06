A group of Social Security beneficiaries will have to wait a little longer to receive their stimulus check from the IRS.



About 30 million Social Security recipients have not received their $ 1,400 stimulus check.

Photo: OZAN KOSE / AFP / Getty Images

This Wednesday, April 7, it will be sent through direct deposit a third round of stimulus check payments of $ 1,400However, some of the 30 million recipients of federal programs they will have to wait at least one more week.

Social security recipients, veterans and federal benefit recipients as well as retirees, should be able to receive the third round of the stimulus check that was approved in March in the American Rescue Plan, however, an administrative problem has made millions wonder where their payments were.

Why were the payments of the social security beneficiaries delayed?

Legislators from the House Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee learned of the payment problem, so they asked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) the destination of the payments for more than 30 million beneficiaries.

The SSA responded that it had been working in conjunction with the IRS to “provide them with information and issue payments to beneficiaries.” In a statement last week the SSA confirmed that it had sent the IRS the necessary information a week earlier compared to the first round of payments.

Part of the reason for the delay was the need to update the files that the IRS will use to protect the integrity of the EIP program and said Social Security employees “had worked day and night alongside IRS staff to ensure that electronic files were complete and ready to be used to issue payments.”

Related: Am I entitled to receive money from the third stimulus check if I am over 65?

When will payments be sent for social security beneficiaries?

The IRS said Tuesday that Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) of $ 1,400 will begin shipping later this week. Most Social Security beneficiaries and other federal beneficiaries who do not file a tax return are expected to will receive their payments electronically starting April 7.

Nevertheless, veterans will have to wait a little longer. The IRS said it is still reviewing the data and expects to determine a payment date shortly which could be mid-April.

IRS projects stimulus payments to non-filer Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will be disbursed later this week – https://t.co/CwNzmg3Ue9 https://t.co/sIz5XeQNg8 – Rep. Danny K. Davis (@RepDannyDavis) March 30, 2021

Related: Will the IRS extend the deadline for the 2021 tax filing season again?

The federal agency has mentioned that it will send weekly payments throughout the year, so the IRS recommends that if you are a taxpayer who is waiting for the stimulus check, you should consult the agency’s online tool Get My Payment.

The IRS portal is updated once a day, usually at night, so it might be useless to check throughout the day to check for changes.

You may be interested: