A group of NBA players is conducting phone conversations where they are valued and they analyze all the factors of the possible return to the competition before what they consider that there is great uncertainty.

06/11/2020 at 08:13

CEST

.

The NBA plans to restart the season in the « bubble » of Orlando (Florida), starting on July 31.

The foregoing, while the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agree on a plan that would allow players who choose to stay home without disciplinary consequences, several sources said.

They add that there were between 40 and 50 players in a conference call in the last 24 hours discussing a series of concerns focused on the restart of the championship in the « bubble » that they are going to create at the Disney World Resort, in Orlando (Florida).

Sources indicate that there has been no formal request. to the union by any group that wishes not to take part in the resumption of the championship with the 22 teams that have options to be in the playoffs.

As negotiations continue to restart the championship, there has been more dialogue about the prudence of restarting the season for a number of players.

NBA Executives and Coaches They have been very concerned about how players will adapt to an environment unlike any other they have experienced and how those obstacles could affect teams’ competitive momentum.

Many have also worried, especially in teams that are not candidates for the title, if some players will start looking for ways to avoid the restart entirely.

The players cite a number of concerns, including family situations, the inability to leave the Disney World Resort campus, the coronavirus pandemic and the implications surrounding the rise of social justice causes in the country, the sources said.

Orlando participants, including players, will not be able to leave the « bubble » without a 10-day quarantine upon their return to the Disney grounds, the sources confirmed.

They also indicate that players with medical problems they could put them in high risk categories they could look for an independent exam to know if they would be excused from participating.

It is also not clear what will happen to the most veteran coaches such as Alvin Gentry (65 years old), of the New Orleans Pelicans; Mike D’Antoni (68) of the Houston Rockets and Gregg Popovich (71) of the San Antonio Spurs.

Even those players who said they are fit to compete could withdraw from Orlando, but without pay for the last eight games of the regular season.

To players who are against the resumption of Orlando they would not be paid for the lost games, the sources said.

The league began withholding 25% of players’ salaries on May 15 due to the force majeure provision in the collective bargaining agreement that will pay teams for canceled games.

The NBA plans to allow replacements for players who test positive for the coronavirus or suffer injuries, sources said, adding that they would no longer be eligible for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The NBA and the union have been working intensively to finish the reboot terms.

It is expected that this same week a term sheet and a guide of health and safety protocols will be established that will reach the teams and the players, confirmed the same sources.