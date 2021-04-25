A group of hooded men smash Vox posters with stones in the Madrid Metro

A group of hooded destroyed two Vox electoral posters on Saturday night at the San Cristóbal de los Ángeles Metro station, in Villaverde, reports El Mundo.

In the images it is seen how the hooded, apparently young, throw large stones to the crystals that protect the Vox posters, until they end up breaking them. The posters are not those of the controversy with unaccompanied minors, but generic ones in which Rocío Monasterio and Santiago Abascal are seen together with the slogan “Protect Madrid, vote safe, Vox”.

According to sources from the Metro company cited by El Mundo, the events occurred around 12:15 a.m. and they were reported to the National Police. Apparently, the noise caused by the breaking of the glass scared many travelers who came to confuse the stones with gunshots.

In addition, on Saturday night the Vox headquarters on Bambú Street (Chamartín) also received the attack of unknown persons and the controversial poster of unaccompanied minors as well suffered all kinds of damage.

This same Thursday, a Madrid court refused to withdraw the Vox poster, which compared the pension of a retiree with the alleged cost of maintenance of unaccompanied immigrant minors.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested his withdrawal for seeing in him a possible hate crime, but the court rejected the request, considering that there was no “danger due to delay” in their retreat.