A group of Girl Scouts from Virginia is taking cookies home with drones

We all know the famous cookies that Boy Scouts deliver in American movies, however, technology has once again sneaked into reality to carry out drones that deliver these sweets.

Wing is a parent company of Alphabet Inc. (Google) that had the idea of ​​promoting the sale of cookies for a group of Girl Scouts from Virginia (United States) through the delivery of drones. Lia Reich, Wing’s global communications leader, states that “due to COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional method of selling cookies outside of stores is difficult this year, and sales are down approximately 50% from to previous years ”.

It is a good idea to increase the number of sales through the Wing app or through its website so that the drones make the deliveries, although for decades they have been sold in supermarkets or going to the doors of the neighbors.

Nikki Williams, executive director of the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, said that this year they have found it difficult to sell cookies in a traditional way, even with the help of online sales. Nonetheless, They have started to notice an increase in sales thanks to drones (not taking into account that they are not sold throughout the country).

Other Scout groups have also looked for alternatives

The Virginia girls made contactless deliveries, that is, leaving the boxes of cookies on the doorstep. What’s more, had the ‘Grubhub’ order delivery service which took place between March 6 and April 11.

On the other hand, in New Jersey, Scouts organized sales at outdoor self-service stalls with contactless payment and another group got permission from a fast food restaurant to sell cookies.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.