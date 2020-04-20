A group of creditors from Argentina rejected the offer made by the government on Friday to renegotiate the debt, assuring that it does not contemplate good faith negotiations or substantial discussions.

The Argentine Creditors Committee released a statement in which it stated that “they believe that negotiations in good faith are the only way to reach a sustainable resolution for the debt.”

Although it is not just a group, it is the first official response after the government made the offer to renegotiate the debt last Friday. And this answer is clearly negative.

It immediately clarifies that “this good faith negotiation depends on the exchange of substantial economic and financial information and must be anchored in concrete and feasible policies.”

According to this Committee, the exchange of this information “has not progressed and the process followed by Argentina before its unilateral offer for bond restructuring has fallen far short of creditor expectations without substantial discussion.”

“The return to an approach that periodically seeks to externalize the adjustment on foreign bondholders – who essentially represent foreign savings – will fail to create a sustainable debt solution, as demonstrated in the past.”

In addition, it indicated that the committee “Continues to be prepared to work constructively with Argentina and other holders in a negotiated solution that reflects the short-term demands and long-term sustainable objectives”.

The committee is one of three that group Argentina’s sovereign creditors and is made up of about 80 investment funds advised by investment bank UBS.

The Government’s proposal

The Government presented on Friday to the National Securities Commission (SEC) the offer to renegotiate the debt issued under foreign law that includes the exchange of bonds for new securities maturing between 2030 and 2047, with yields They range from 0.75% to 4.5% and are denominated in dollars and euros.

The capital drawdown, as the minister indicated, is 5.5% on average, but reaches 18 percent in certain instruments, such as global instruments.

Interest will begin to accrue in November 2022 and to be paid in 2023 on the new titles, according to the proposal that will also be presented to the regulatory authorities of continental Europe and Great Britain.

As usual, dollar securities will pay semi-annually (May and November) and those denominated in euros annually, in November. Therefore, the first payment of the new bonds will be in May 2023.

The bonds to be exchanged will be those arising from the renegotiations of 2005, 2010 and 2016, according to the proposal presented by the Ministry of Economy that conducts Martín Guzmán.

Once the 100-page document is approved by foreign regulatory authorities, the 20-day swap announced by the minister will begin yesterday.

In this period, as they indicated to Infobae Official sources, the creditors can express their concerns and suggestions – without the confidentiality agreement that governed until now – and some may or may not be considered according to legal issues and the definition of the offer.

– The shortest new bond matures in 2030 and, in dollars, begins to accrue interest in 2022 for 0.5%, goes to 1% in 2025 and 1.75% in 2027. In euros the rate ranges from 0.5 to 0.75 percent.

– The one that follows is a bond that matures in 2036 and, in dollars, begins to earn 0.5% in 2022; 1.5% in 2023; 2.75% in 2025; and 3.87% in 2027. In euros the rate ranges from 0.5% to 2.5 percent.

– In the bond that matures in 2039 in dollars, interest begins to accrue in 2022 with 0.6%; 1.75% in 2023; 4% in 2025; and and from 2027 4.5 percent. In euros it ranges from 0.6 to 3.25 percent.

– The one that ends in 2043 in dollars begins to accrue interest in 2022 of 0.6%; 3% in 2023; 3.6% in 2025; and 4.8% annually since 2029. In euros the rate ranges from 0.6% to 3.87 percent.

– Finally, the one that matures in 2047 in dollars accrues 0.5% since 2022; 1% in 2023; 2.75% in 2025; and 3.5% since 2027. In euros, the rate ranges from 0.5 to 3.5 percent.