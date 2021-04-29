a group of ex-military members signs a letter pro-uprising … in France

Two soldiers, in front of the remains of the church in Lyon (France), on November 1, 2020. (Photo: Robert DEYRAIL / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

A column signed by a group of French ex-military ready to support those who defend the honor of France against “dangers” such as Islamism has caused a great controversy in the country, which has already announced “sanctions” against the authors of the letter.

The rostrum, published on April 21 in the conservative magazine Valeurs Actuelles, is entitled ‘Pour un retour de l’honneur de nos gouvernants’ (‘For a return to the honor of our rulers’), and has been supported by about twenty of generals, a hundred high-ranking commanders and more than a thousand soldiers, all of them retired, who say they cannot remain as “passive spectators” at a time when “France is in danger”, blaming that “danger” on the “Islamists” and the “hordes of the peripheries”.

“We are willing to support policies that take into account the safeguarding of the nation,” says the group, for which the increase in violence or the submission of certain territories to “dogmas contrary to the Constitution” are disintegrating the country.

“Enough of the hesitation”

“Enough of the hesitation; otherwise, tomorrow the civil war will put an end to this growing chaos, and the deaths, for whom you will be responsible, will be counted by the thousands, ”says the letter addressed to the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and to the entire French Government and parliamentarians .

Reactions to this text have not been long in coming. On the one hand, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen has encouraged the military to support her in the upcoming presidential elections. On the other, the Executive has condemned this “uprising.” “They appeal to a kind of insurrection or, at least it shakes up a climate of …

