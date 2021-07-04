A group of English parents wants Amazon to change the name of Alexa because of the bullying suffered by their daughters

Alexa girls from the UK suffer harassment because of Amazon.

Alexa, turn on the light. Alexa, put on my favorite music. Alexa, what is the temperature today? Surely these questions will sound like more than one and that is that Amazon’s smart speakers are undoubtedly the most popular on the market. The reasons for this are not few. They are beautiful, compatible with both Android and iOS, they have a fairly cheap price and Alexa, the virtual assistant, works as a category.

Now, not everyone is happy with Alexa. Because a group of parents from the UK have made a request to Amazon to change the name of their popular virtual assistant. The reason? His daughters named Alexa, suffer bullying at school because of their name.

When being called Alexa can be a problem

As we read on the BBC website, a group of parents from the United Kingdom have asked Amazon to change the name of their virtual assistant Alexa. Apparently his daughters are called that and they do not stop receiving jokes and even bullying for this reason.

Amazon has replied that it really regrets this situation and that there are already alternative methods of activating an Echo speaker without using the word Alexa. Or what is the same, Alexa is already so closely linked to Amazon that changing that name at this point would be truly commercially counterproductive for the American giant.

One of the parents stated that their daughter did not even want to go to school. The school responded by saying that they were just kidding. In the end they not only had to change their daughter from school but also change daughter Alexa’s legal name to Heather.

According to the data, there are more than 4,000 people under the age of 25 called Alexa in the United Kingdom, although this problem is not only present in that country. Apparently in the United States there is also to the point of having started a campaign called “Alexa is a human.” According to this campaign, many are jokes of a childish nature but when we talk about adults, the comments even have sexual connotations.

New Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) – Market Leading Smart Speaker Review

To make matters worse, since Alexa arrived in the UK in 2016, the popularity of the name has dropped drastically. Of course, the Alexa are not the only ones who suffer. Because Siri, Apple’s assistant, is an abbreviation for Sigrid in some Nordic countries and they also get a few jokes. Even a woman named Siri from the UK, received “humorous” comments from an Apple worker.

So should Apple and Amazon change the way they activate their virtual assistants by default? Should it be like Google and its “Ok Google? The debate is served.

Related topics: Amazon, Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow