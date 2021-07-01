A group of Catalan priests has been blessing homosexual unions in hiding for 30 years

A beautiful moment of the Barcelona Pride demonstration, in 2020 (Photo: Europa Press via .)

If the Catalan bishops and their support for pardons to the procés had caused controversy, get ready. The Christian Association of Lesbians, Gays, Transsexuals and Bisexuals of Catalonia (ACGIL) has revealed what is a bombshell for the Catholic Church in Spain. Different Catalan priests have been blessing unions of homosexual couples in hiding for at least three decades.

This is the same time that from this group they claim to have put both parties in contact, to carry out an action that collides head-on with the Vatican line. According to what the councilor of ACGIL Jordi Valls has specified to ., it occurs with “several couples every year”, who want their union to also be blessed in a religious way.

For an action like this [los sacerdotes] They may lose their livelihood Jordi Valls, councilor of ACGIL

For this they have been supporting themselves in “5 or 6 trusted priests”, who are in charge of carrying out the action in the most absolute privacy. Not for that of the couple but for that of the priests themselves. None of these priests has wanted to make statements for fear of reprisals. “For an action like this they can lose their livelihood,” Valls pointed out.

At home or in the temple

These blessings, depending on the circumstances, can be celebrated in the couple’s home or in the church where the priest is assigned. Once in contact, it is the priest who is in charge of organizing everything with the couple, although always with the utmost discretion, without photos and without any kind of public.

ACGIL has no evidence that there is another organization in Spain that puts same-sex couples and priests in contact. And from the Archdiocese of Barcelona they have assured that they have not admonished any parish priest for carrying out this type of act.

