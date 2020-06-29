Little by little, it is already possible to travel to other countries, after months with closed borders. Many people miss the life of certain cities, and today we are going to present a web page that will help us visit them without leaving home.

Drive & Listen is a great website, where invite us to take a car ride through different cities on the planet, while listening to a local radio station.

Sight and hearing

When we enter, we will see that we are in the middle of a trip, and at the top right we will find a list with the different cities that we can choose. Currently there are dozens of options, and we can walk the streets of Amsterdam, Beijing, Barcelona, ​​London, Lisbon, Moscow, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo or Seoul.

If we want to make the experience more immersive, we have the option of activate the ambient sound of the street. In addition, it is also possible to make the “car” go faster: at 1.5x or 2x.

In addition to walking its streets, listening to local radio is a very good way to immerse yourself in city life: the accent, the music they listen to, news, advertising, etc.

Therefore, one of the most interesting aspects of this website is the block that appears at the bottom right. We can increase or decrease the volume of the radio and even choose between different stations.

London

Miami

Rome

I have tried to leave this website in a background window and I find it a very relaxing experience (whether I’m listening to the video or just the sound). It is a way to brighten your eyes while doing another type of homework.

Another attractive point of this website is that with a couple of clicks you are able to see how different life is (architecture, type of cars, how people dress) in different parts of the world. We can check that, for example, if we put New Delhi (India) and then Oslo (Norway).

