A great Valencia Basket gets into the final of the Eurocup

04/09/2021

On at 22:41 CEST

EFE

Valencia Basket will play the final of the European Championship on Sunday against Reyer Venezia after defeating Carolo Basket this Friday in the semifinal by 68-80 in a clash in which his aggressive play knocked out the French team in the first half but in which in the second he had to draw on the maturity of the young Raquel Carrera to quell the revolt of his rival.

CAR

VAL

FLAMMES CAROLO BASKET, 68

(8 + 16 + 26 + 18): Bouderra (5), Pouye (16), Miyem (10), Nared (8), Akhator (11) -starting five-, Turner (6), Sy-Diop (5) , Cado and Diallo (7).

VALENCIA BASKET, 80

(27 + 21 + 12 + 20): Ouviña (7), Casas (12), Allen (8), Trahan-Davis (15), Carrera (22) -starting five-, Gülich (8), Gómez (2) , Juskaite, Pina (3) and Romero (3).

REFEREES

Györgyi (Norway), Jacobs (Belgium) and Prpa (Serbia). Without eliminated

INCIDENTS

Second semifinal of the Eurocup played in the pavilion of the Hungarian town of Szekszard behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

At 19 years old, and despite having received a blow to the finger in the warm-up, the Galician interior finished with 22 points and eight rebounds But most of all, he fluently scored when the wrists trembled the most.

Valencia started quietly and with their game plan very clear. His aggressive defense, with Cristina Ouviña and Queralt Casas drowning the French outside line, prevented Carolo from entering the clash and his quick counterattacks gave him the initiative of the game (2-16, m.5).

The rapid rotation of Rubén Burgos allowed the team to maintain its high defensive rhythm and Casas’ verticality continued to fuel his score (14-38, m.14). The crash leveled off but a triple on the halftime horn of María Pina seemed to definitely send Carolo to the canvas. (24-48, m.20).

That at least seemed to Valencia, who returned to the track relaxed and was surprised by the physical display and the faith of his rival. With Endene Miyem as a stiletto, the French team quickly cut their disadvantage.

Carrera kept Valencia afloat but Carolo’s triples, including one from veteran Amel Bouderra, they adjusted the shock to the maximum before it entered its last set (50-58, m.28).

The defensive changes of the French team kept the Valencian attack out of rhythm and the appearance of Tima Pouye, Yvonne Turner or Christelle Diallo they raised their weapons almost as quickly as their rival’s referents disappeared.

Seeing the panorama, Valencia was calm to tighten their defense again but also to find Carrera again, who with his knockdowns helped the team to pass the worst minutes.

With the clearest horizon, good work from Trahan-Davis under the rim and a triple from Bec Allen they put an end to French hopes and allowed Valencia to experience a quiet end of the game.

But that calm was altered by the strong blow that Marie Gülich suffered to the face, which led Burgos to recriminate the French coach for the harshness used in a tense exchange of views at the end of the clash and that together with the possible loss of the also interior of Laura Gil can complicate the final of Valencia.