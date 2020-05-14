A great storyline was not carried out in WWE by the Coronavirus. Apparently the storyline must have happened between spring and summer.

WWE had a great storyline planned for this spring and it would have lasted until summer According to the latest information given by the Wrestlevotes twitter account that almost always has reliable company information.

FWIW: I’ve been told there was a long major storyline that was to unfold over the span of weeks during the spring & summer, similar to the McMahon limo explosion or the Nexus invasion debut, that was put on hold due to no fans in attendance. Crowd reaction plays a major part. – WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 14, 2020

This storyline had to be left aside due to the coronavirus pandemic, since the company considers that the storyline should be made with an audience present at the shows due to the reaction it would have. Nor is it ruled out that this story can be recovered once everything is back to normal.

Apparently the storyline might resemble Nexus’ arrival at the company when they tried to stick with all the shows or the story of Vince McMahon’s limo explosion.

No further details were added on what the story might be or who was involved.

WWE is running its shows at its own Performance Center facilities with no audience. Some shows are streamed live, while others are recorded in advance every two weeks.

Now it remains to be seen if the company has completely dismissed the story or will try to recover it when it returns to public at the events.

