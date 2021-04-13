A great Spanish scientist points out which is the most common “selfish mask”: you wear it without knowing it

A street in Madrid. (Photo: GETTY)

The Spanish scientist José Luis Jiménez, a professor at the University of Colorado (United States) and one of the world’s great experts in aerosol transmission, has warned that wearing a poorly fitted mask is dangerous because, if you are infected, it is very easy that you spread the virus.

In a message on Twitter, the expert made reference to statements made by Fernando Simón last summer, when he stated that the FFP2 valve masks were “selfish” because they are designed so that the person who wears them does not become infected and protects less than the surgical ones of contagion to other people. In fact, this type of mask is prohibited in Spain.

“They say that the N95 / FFP2 with the exhalation valve are ‘selfish’ masks, because they let some of the unfiltered air escape. If the person who wears it is infected, they can spread it easier, ”Jiménez begins by saying on Twitter.

″ The much more common selfish face masks? The badly adjusted, because the air escapes everywhere ”, he adds.

The scientist has published this message after seeing a mask used by the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, which left spaces between the face and the fabric:

Jiménez has been warning for months that the most important thing in a mask is that it fits well so that unfiltered air does not enter through any gap.

In fact, in an interview in Consalud the expert explained that it is best to use “traditional FFP2 masks, which fit well and go behind the head” because “they work well and seal well.”

The problem, he stressed, is that “many” earmuffs have been sold, which are fastened with rubber bands that pass through …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.