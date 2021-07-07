A great reason to buy Moderna beyond COVID-19

Moderna was the first company to launch a clinical trial for the vaccine against COVID-19 last year and was one of the first to seal its commercialization at the end of 2020. The vaccine is generating millions of dollars but that is not the only excuse to think about investing in the firm, according to Adria Cimino in The Motley Fool.

New vaccine in development

Moderna is working on a candidate vaccine for the cytomegalovirus. CMV is a common virus, so common that nearly 1 in 3 children contract it by age five, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. And more than half of adults have had it by age 40.

In healthy people, CMV is usually not a problem; some people don’t even realize they have it. So why a vaccine? The same may be particularly harmful to a developing fetus– The virus can cause devastating birth defects, developmental disabilities, and even death. It can also wreak havoc in people with weakened immune systems. Currently there is no vaccine that can protect fetuses or the immunosuppressed from CMV, so the marketing of a product of this type would clearly be revolutionary and would save lives.

The company is preparing to launch a Phase 3 pivotal trial this year from your CMV vaccine candidate. Previous clinical studies showed strong levels of neutralizing antibodies. In participants who tested negative for a previous infection, the investigational vaccine produced antibody responses above the level of people who had already been infected; in some cases, the levels were more than 20 times higher. In people who had had it, antibody levels rose in the range of two to more than “6.8 times above baseline.” And studies suggest that immunity after a third dose of vaccine lasts for at least 12 months.

The phase 3 study will include 8,000 volunteers in the US, Europe and Asia. Moderna aims to show that the vaccine can protect women ages 16 to 40 who are not positive for CMV. The company hopes that if the vaccine protects pregnant women from infection, it will prevent infections in their babies.

“Success at CMV could be important to Moderna. It would represent a second victory for his mRNA vaccine technology. It would be Moderna’s second product to satisfy an unmet need. And it would be a second product with a very successful sales potential, ”says Cimino.

The CEO, Stephane Bancelsaid during a presentation last year that peak annual sales of the CMV vaccine would be in the range of $ 2 billion to $ 5 billion. Bancel expects Moderna’s gross margins in the US market to be over 90%. And that should result in margins of EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) from around the fifty%, He said. Bancel bases it on a vaccine price similar to that of Gardasil, Merck’s vaccine for the human papillomavirus (HPV), responsible for several cancers such as cervical cancer; Gardasil is priced at $ 238.50 per dose.

“Moderna owns the global commercial rights to the CMV vaccine candidate. That means that the biotech company will not have to share the income from a product that is eventually commercialized, ”Cimino points out.

Long-term benefits, not a pandemic

The CMV candidate will not go to market as quickly as Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that regulatory agencies were willing to analyze early clinical data and offer an emergency clearance for vaccines. It also meant that people volunteered for the companies’ clinical trials. At last year’s presentation, Moderna said it generally takes 18 months to enroll participants in a full-scale phase 3 trial. So even if all goes well, potential commercialization of the CMV candidate is likely to occur within a few years.

What does this mean for today’s investors? Moderna’s shares may benefit from the proceeds and profits from the coronavirus vaccine at this time. That’s what has been happening: They were up 125% in the first half of the year.

But Moderna’s stock performance isn’t limited to that one product. Positive CMV test data, possible approval, and blockbuster sales potential could drive participation gains going forward.

“Of course, there is always the possibility that a candidate will fail during clinical trials; Investors should embrace that idea before they jump into the stocks of biotech companies. But the data so far give us reason to be optimistic about Moderna’s CMV program. For investors, all this means that buying shares today could pay off immediately and in the long term, ”Cimino concludes.