Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

Ernesto Jerez is one of the most popular sports narrators in Latin America. His talent, knowledge, and charisma have led him into basketball and baseball storytelling. His peculiar way of narrating home runs is on the lips of everyone who follows the world of baseball.

FIND HERE THE PREVIOUS EPISODES OF 305 MIAMI SPORTS