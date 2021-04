Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

Mexican Rodrigo López pitched for eleven seasons in Major League Baseball and is currently a commentator in Spanish for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our Telemundo Arizona colleague, Iván Valenzuela, spoke at length with Rodrigo about the MLB season just started.

