Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

The 2021 edition of the World Baseball Classic was canceled due to the pandemic. What was played was the Caribbean Series. We talked about this and more with the legendary Cuban player Octavio ‘Cookie’ Rojas, who played for 16 seasons in the Major Leagues.

