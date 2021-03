Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

Boxer Aaron Aponte has emerged victorious in his first two professional fights. His first fight was on Boxeo Telemundo, where he won by a knockout in 55 seconds. The Hialeah Gardens native reached the next level with a great track record, winning nearly 100 amateur fights.

