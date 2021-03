Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

José Sotolongo is the Director of Sports and Entertainment Tourism for Greater Miami and is working hard to make Miami one of the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in North America. The highest soccer event in the world, which will be broadcast on Telemundo, will be held in cities in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

