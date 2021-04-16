a great professional boxing prospect – Telemundo Miami (51)

Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

Inter Miami will begin its second season in MLS. We chat with a sports journalist who follows the team closely. This Sunday, Inter Miami CF will start its season by hosting the Los Angeles Galaxy. Colleague Franco Panizo has followed the team closely since its inception with the Miami Total Fútbol podcast. We talk about the past, present and what is perceived for the future of the club.

