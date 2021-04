Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

Manuel Cruz Rosario is an outstanding physical trainer. He currently helps players from the Dominican Republic basketball team seeking a place in the Tokyo Olympics. He also works with other high performance athletes. Manuel’s story is inspiring as he recovered after an injury that took away his dream of being a professional baseball player.

