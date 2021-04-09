a great professional boxing prospect – Telemundo Miami (51)

Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

Orlando Acebey shone in Cuban baseball. The son of a great legend from that country, he deserted and came to the United States looking for a better life. We spoke to him about his professional and personal aspirations.

305 Miami Sports

