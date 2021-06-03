A great Penya strength of the third game

06/04/2021 at 12:34 AM CEST

The Joventut has imposed this Thursday with all merit to a tired Barça at ‘witch hour’ (72-63) and the series of quarters will be decided on Saturday at the Palau in a match without a net and with all the pressure for the Catalans.

YOUNG, 72

(23 + 8 + 18 + 23): Ferran Bassas (20), Pau Ribas (12), Joel Parra, Conor Morgan (6), Ante Tomic (6) -starting five-, Nenad Dimitrijevic (10), Xavi López- Arostegui (2), Vladimir Brodziansky (8), Albert Ventura (4) and Simon Birgander (4).

FC BARCELONA, 63

(13 + 14 + 17 + 19): Adam Hanga (1), Cory Higgins (13), Víctor Claver, Nikola Mirotic (11), Brandon Davies (11) -starting five-, Leandro Bolmaro (12), Rolands Smits ( 5), Pau Gasol (5), Àlex Abrines and Kyle Kuric (5).

Juan Carlos García González, Vicente Bultó and Alfonso Olivares. They indicated technique to local coach Carles Duran (18:56) and to the visiting bench (26:22).

Second quarter-final match of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before about 1,000 spectators at the Palau Olímpic (Badalona).

Saras’s men did not go well, they were in tow for the whole game. They only got to tie at the dawn of the third quarter (31-31), but the lack of success prevented them from opting for a victory that was never close.

Local gale

The first quarter responded to the fears that Sarunas Jasikevicius had expressed in the previous one. With much more intensity in all aspects of the game, the green-black box perfectly controlled the ‘tempo’ of the match led by Pau Ribas and ‘Neno’ Dimitrijevic. What a signing Valencia Basket has made!

The fact is that after the first five minutes, the scoreboard reflected a 14-3 record with +17 valuation for Penya and a sad +2 for a Barça that had not yet caught a single rebound. Calathes injured since the Final Four, the option to place Adam Hanga as a point guard was proving to be a real fiasco.

Saras appealed to Leandro Bolmaro and the Argentine capitalized on the start of the recovery Barca based on a claw that led him to alternate positive and negative actions. Two excellent baskets from him and a 3-pointer from Rolands Smits brought the visitors within 10 points at the end of the first 10 minutes (23-13) just after Penya’s maximum lead.

Visitor reaction

In the second quarter, FC Barcelona recovered his signs identity in defensive tasks, but he continued to suffer from a worrying lack of accuracy from the perimeter (he went into the break with a 2/10 on 3s).

Bolmaro was one of the most prominent in Barça

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

The desire of Joventut resulted in too many fouls (Morgan ‘planted’ with three in the 14th minute) and the team went into an offensive spin in the face of the visitors improvement to the point that it only scored two free throws by Brodziansky at the beginning of the second quarter (25-24).

The Barça could not tie when failing Brandon davies the free kick of the ‘2 + 1’ and the comeback did not culminate for a spectacular ‘Vladi’ plug on Higgins. Finally Carles Duran’s men finally found the ring with a basket from Dimitrijevic and a triple from Ventura to escape again (31-24) … although the Macedonian point guard injured his left ankle immediately afterwards. The break was reached with 31-27 and with a third game lurking in the return of the public to Badalona almost 15 months later (from a game against Unicaja on March 7, 2020).

Bassas, stellar

Finally Barça tied in the restart with two baskets followed by a great Davies (31-31), but the green-black response was lethal: a partial 7-0 with a triple included by Bassas. Higgins answered three, replied the Catalan in the same guise and Michael Jordan’s godson also repeated.

Higgins scored 13 points, but missed a lot

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

Visibly in pain, the ‘magician’ Dimitrijevic returned with a ‘2 + 1’ who shot again an impeccable Penya (49-39 at 2:12 at the end of the third quarter). At least, the Blaugranas faced closer the last 10 minutes (49-44) despite the fact that Nikola Mirotic continued to be the one of the last months with only four points and three shots from the field in 24 minutes. Your team needs you to contribute more. Much more.

Justice

With 10/30 on two- and three-foul shots in the first 50 seconds of the fourth quarter, each time they painted more coarse for those of Saras. An ‘invented’ foul by Kuric on Brodziansky when he was shooting three, another not indicated on Higgins and a 3-point shot from Bassas kept them constant (60-52 in the absence of 5:10).

Barça tried until the end and Mirotic even appeared with a good basket, a ‘cap’ and a good rebound, but the party belonged to Bassas and finished 72-63 with 20 points and 5/9 in triples from the local point guard.