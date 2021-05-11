A great opportunity to break important barriers

Almirall facilities

The price of Almirall manages to advance strongly in the session, overcoming areas of long-term technical relevance that have functioned as a support / resistance area (see blue circles). Said exceedance, which remains to be confirmed at the close of this trading session, is supported by (1) rallies in trading activity, (2) without accumulating excesses or overbought in oscillators and (3) a rebound in the range of amplitude .

In this sense, the price of Almirall is attacking with strength and potential important levels that, if a closing of the session is confirmed above 13.82 euros per share, it would enable purchases to update upward targets towards the area covered. around 15.50 / 15.27 euros per share, approximately. This bullish scenario will not begin to be questioned as long as Almirall’s price does not violate the recent very short-term minimum that is projected from 12.63 euros per share.

Almirall on daily chart with Trading Activity (window with a blue background), Stochastic oscillator (window with a green background) and Medium Amplitude Range (window with a yellow background)

Almirall daily chart with short-term analysis template or Trading Zone