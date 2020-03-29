The instant messaging app is also giving in to the “dark mode” trend.

The latest version of the Facebook application thus offers a “dark mode”, as is already the case on Messenger or Instagram. To take advantage of this, you should update your application (version 2.20.30 on iOS, or version 2.20.65 on Android).

To activate it on Android, there are two possibilities. Either your phone has already gone into dark mode and it should switch on naturally. Either you go to the WhatsApp settings. You will then find in the “Discussions” tab the possibility to change the theme of the application.

To activate it on iOS, the maneuver is only possible if you have iOS 13. Go to the system settings, section brightness and display and activate the “dark mode”.