A great Norrie surprises Shapovalov to access the final of Queen’s 2021

Cameron norrie continues with the best season of his career. The Briton managed to win at home, in Queen’s 2021, to Denis Shapovalov in straight sets7-5 and 6-3). In this way, Norrie will play the final against an also very inspired Matteo berretini, which has been displaying a great game. Norrie achieved another great feat by reaching the final, and that is that he became the third British player to reach this stage in the Queen’s individual draw, after Andy Murray and Tim Henman, in the last 43 years.